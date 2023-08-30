Shadab Khan claims his fifth four-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Sports

Shadab Khan claims his fifth four-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 30, 2023 | 09:58 pm 1 min read

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shadab Khan produced a promising display with the ball versus Nepal (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shadab Khan produced a promising display with the ball versus Nepal in match number one of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Multan. After Pakistan managed a whopping 342/6 in 50 overs, the game was almost wrapped up. Pakistan started well with the ball and Shadab (4/27) was instrumental as Nepal were folded for 104.

Four-star Shadab gets help from the Nepal batters

In the 22nd over versus Nepal, Shadab claimed the wicket of Gulshan Jha, who went for a slog and top-edged the ball. Fakhar Zaman took a blinder. His next victim was Sandeep Lamichhane in the same over. A googly outfoxed Lamichhane, who was bowled out. In the 24th over, Shadab dismissed Kushal Malla, who played a poor shot. Lastly, Rajbanshi was trapped LBW.

Shadab gets to 81 ODI scalps

In 60 ODIs, Shadab has raced to 81 scalps at an average of 30.92. He has five four-wicket hauls. Shadab has now registered his best bowling figures in ODIs. In nine home matches, Shadab has claimed 17 scalps at 27.05. It was Shadab's second four-wicket haul on home soil. In 2023, Shadab has played seven ODIs, racing to 11 scalps.

Share this timeline