Iftikhar Ahmed slams his maiden ODI century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 30, 2023 | 07:08 pm 2 min read

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed has slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. The 32-year-old reached three figures in the 2023 Asia Cup opener against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Ahmed shared a double-century stand with skipper Babar Azam, taking the hosts past 300. The duo rescued Pakistan after they were reduced to 124/4. Babar also raced to his 19th ODI ton.

A counter-attacking knock from Ahmed

Ahmed came to the middle after Pakistan were reduced to 124/4. They had lost both Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman in quick succession. Babar and Ahmed then added a 214-run partnership, taking the hosts past 330. While Babar played cautiously at the start, Ahmed launched his counter-attack. The latter reached his ODI ton off 67 balls in the 49th over.

Iftikhar return unbeaten on 109

Iftikhar returned unbeaten on 109 off 71 balls as Pakistan finished on 342/6 in 50 overs. The right-handed batter hammered 11 fours and 4 sixes in his innings. He had a staggering strike rate of 153.52.

A record fifth-wicket partnership for Pakistan

As mentioned, Ahmed and Babar added 214 runs, which set the tone of Pakistan's innings. This is now the highest partnership for Pakistan for the fifth wicket in ODI cricket.

A look at his ODI career

Ahmed made his ODI debut in 2015 against England in Abu Dhabi. Before this match, he had just one half-century in the format. He has now raced past 400 runs (402) in 15 ODIs and averages 50.25. The tally includes a strike rate of 106.34. Ahmed's average improves to 86.75 in ODIs at home (in Pakistan).

