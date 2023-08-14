ILT20, Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 14, 2023

Shaheen Afridi has joined the franchise on a three-year contract (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shaheen Afridi has signed with Desert Vipers for the second season of UAE's ILT20, which will get underway on January 13 next year. The left-arm speed merchant hence has become the first Pakistan player to become a part of the T20 tournament. One of the finest pacers going around, Afridi has joined the franchise on a three-year contract. Here we decode his stats.

Afridi excited to join the Vipers

Afridi is "excited" to join the Vipers, who finished as runners-up in the inaugural season. "I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20," Afridi said in a statement. The pacer is likely to join the team after returning from the Test tour of Australia, which concludes on January 7.

Tom Moody delighted with Afridi's signing

Afridi's inclusion has strengthened Vipers's bowling attack even further as the side already has the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Curran, and Sheldon Cottrell. "Shaheen is a player of world-class caliber who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he's played for in recent times," said Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody.

Here are Shaheen's T20 stats

As far as his overall numbers in T20 cricket are concerned, Afridi has raced to 229 wickets in 162 games at an economy of 7.82. The tally includes five four-fers and as many five-wicket hauls with his best figures reading 6/19. 64 of his wickets have come in 52 T20Is at an economy of 7.63. Afridi also owns a half-century in T20 cricket.

Shaheen's stellar record in the opening overs

Shaheen has been a formidable force with the new ball as his powerplay record is nothing but stellar. In June this year, he became the first bowler to take four wickets in the opening over of a T20 game. He accomplished the milestone in a T20 Blast game. Overall, Afridi has returned with 40 wickets in the opening over in 118 T20 innings.

His numbers in PSL, T20 Blast, The Hundred

Shaheen has played 21 T20 Blast games, returning with 29 wickets (ER: 8.29). With 89 wickets in 62 games at an economy of 7.91, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is the only bowler with two fifers in the competition. He owns six wickets in five games in the ongoing The Hundred (ER: 7.35).

