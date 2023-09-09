New Zealand hammer England in first ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 09, 2023 | 12:47 am 3 min read

Conway slammed 111* from 121 balls (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

An unbeaten 180-run stand for the third wicket between Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand thrash England in the first ODI at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. England posted 291/6 in 50 overs with four half-centurions in the mix. However, unbeaten centuries from the blades of Conway and Mitchell helped New Zealand earn a massive win (297/2). Here we present the stats.

How did the match pan out?

England openers Harry Brook and Dawid Malan added 80 runs for the first wicket before being reduced to 101/3. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone scored crucial fifties to help their side get close to 300. For NZ, Rachin Ravindra was the pick of the bowlers (3/48). In response, NZ were 117/2 before Conway and Mitchell helped their side win.

Malan slams his fourth ODI fifty

Malan scored a 54-run knock, having faced 53 deliveries. He smashed nine fours. Playing his 19th match, Malan has raced to 823 runs at an average of 54.86. He now has four fifties, besides also owning four tons. Playing his fourth ODI in England, Malan has 122 runs at 40.66. He smashed his second half-century at home.

Stokes clocks his fourth ODI half-century versus New Zealand

Stokes played a watchful knock of 52 from 69 deliveries on his comeback. His innings was studded with three fours and a maximum. This was his 22nd ODI fifty and his fourth against NZ. The 32-year-old all-rounder has compiled 2,976 runs in 106 ODIs at an average of 39.15. Besides 22 fifties, he has also slammed three hundreds in this format.

Buttler smashes his 25th ODI fifty

Buttler registered his 25th fifty in ODI cricket and his fourth against the Kiwis. His 68-ball 72 was extremely crucial. His knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Playing his 166th ODI encounter, Buttler has amassed 4,719 at an average of 41.76. Buttler surpassed 600 runs against NZ in ODIs as he raced to 634 runs in 21 ODIs at 42.26.

Livingstone hammers 52 off 40 deliveries

Livingstone played a blinder against New Zealand. The all-rounder creamed the ball all over the park to bring up his second ODI fifty. He reached his fifty in only 39 balls. He has raced to 302 runs at 33.55. He bats at an incredible strike rate of 123.77. Livingstone has scored two fifties and his highest score of 66*came against the Netherlands last year.

Four ODI tons for Conway and Mitchell

Playing his 19th ODI, Conway has raced to 844 runs at 52.75. Conway hammered his fourth ODI century, having scored 111* from 121 balls. His knock was laced with 13 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Mitchell smashed 118* from 91 balls, having hit seven fours and seven sixes. He struck at 129.67. In 26 matches, he has 947 runs at 49.84 (100s: 4).

Record stand for Conway and Mitchell

As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway and Mitchell's 180*-run stand is the second-highest third-wicket stand for NZ versus England in ODIs. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's 206-run stand remains the best. Meanwhile, it's the 3rd-highest stand for any wicket for the Kiwis versus England in ODIs.

