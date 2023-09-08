ENG vs NZ: Dawid Malan slams his fourth ODI fifty

Sports

ENG vs NZ: Dawid Malan slams his fourth ODI fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 08, 2023 | 07:03 pm 1 min read

England batter Dawid Malan scored a 54-run knock in the first ODI versus New Zealand at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England batter Dawid Malan scored a 54-run knock in the first ODI versus New Zealand at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Opening the innings alongside Harry Brook, the southpaw added 80 runs before being dismissed in the 15th over. Malan faced 53 deliveries and smashed nine fours. England were next reduced to 101/3 after being asked to bat. We decode Malan's stats.

Malan looked solid versus NZ

Malan looked solid during his stay as his innings progressed. He creamed the ball to the off-side region for boundaries and was equally solid on the leg side. He got to his fifty with a four in the 12th over. Rachin Ravindra finally dismissed the southpaw right after his fifty. Malan was bowled out in a rather unfortunate manner.

Malan averages 54.86 in ODIs

Playing his 19th match, Malan has raced to 823 runs at an average of 54.86. He now has four fifties, besides also owning four tons. Malan made his maiden appearance against the Kiwis in ODI cricket. Playing his fourth ODI in England, Malan has 122 runs at 40.66. He smashed his second half-century at home.

Share this timeline