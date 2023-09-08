Premier League: Decoding the summer transfer window of Manchester City

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 08, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

City replaced IIkay Gundogan with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (Photo credit: X/@mateokovacic8)

Manchester City are the most consistent team in Europe right now. The Citizens have won three consecutive Premier League titles and also clinched the historic treble last season. While Pep Guardiola has achieved everything with City, the Spaniard is gunning for more. City saw a few outgoings and Guardiola responded swiftly by adding quality names. We decode City's transfer window this summer.

Why does this story matter?

City replaced IIkay Gundogan with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic. Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is ruled out for a significant period and Guardiola decided to jump in for Matheus Nunes. City received a substantial amount for Riyad Mahrez and were quick in finding a promising replacement in the form of Jeremy Doku. Defensively, they spent heavily on Josko Gvardiol.

Major arrivals, departures, and transfer sums

Gvardiol joined from Leipzig for £77.6m. Meanwhile, Nunes and Doku came in for £53m and £55.5m respectively. City also signed Mateo Kovacic for £30m from Chelsea. Aymeric Laporte and Mahrez moved to Saudi Arabia for £23.5m and £30m respectively. Cole Palmer joined Chelsea for £42.5m. Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan. Gundogan left for Barcelona on a free transfer.

City also cashed in on Trafford and Charles

James Trafford joined Burnley in a four-year deal. As per BBC, the deal was worth up to £19m with add-ons. City also have a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option within the deal, which is £15m up front and £4m add-ons. Shea Charles joined Southampton in a four-year deal. As per Sky Sports, the initial fee was £10.5m, rising to £15m including add-ons.

Key performance stats based on City's arrivals

Nunes made 34 Premier League appearances last season, (G1 A1). As per Opta, Nunes attempted 974 passes, completing 802. He made 66 tackles and completed 48 take-ons. Doku made 29 appearances in Ligue 1 2022-23 (G6 A2), creating 30 chances. Kovacic made 27 appearances in the Premier League 2022-23 season (G1 A2). Gvardiol made 70 clearances, 34 interceptions, and 17 blocks in Bundesliga 2022-23.

City have enjoyed the best window among PL clubs: Views

Among the Premier League clubs, City enjoyed the best window. Not only did Guardiola bring in decisive players, he also sanctioned moves for several others who brought in significant cash to help the net transfer spend.

