Chelsea sign Cole Palmer for £42.5m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 01, 2023 | 03:09 pm 3 min read

Cole Palmer has scored six goals for Manchester City (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have snapped up Manchester City's prodigious versatile winger Cole Palmer. The youngster in search of more first-team opportunities has swapped alliances and will be now seen wearing Chelsea blue. He has signed a seven-year contract with the club, keeping him till the summer of 2030. As per BBC, Palmer has joined for an initial £40m. The deal includes a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Why does this story matter?

Palmer is another addition to an expensive Chelsea squad with a lengthy contract. Since Todd Boehly took over, Chelsea have spent over £1bn in transfers. England Under-21 international Palmer is a bright prospect and comes in with a winning mentality. City also cashed on Palmer, who will want to showcase his mettle in London. Recently, he helped Man City win the UEFA Super Cup.

A look at Palmer's career stats

The 21-year-old has been with Manchester City ever since 2009. He honed his skills at the club and played for all age-group teams while making his way to the first team. Palmer featured in 32 matches for the Under-18 team, scoring 20 goals. He played 29 matches for Under-21, netting 22 goals. He returned with six goals in 41 matches for the senior team.

Breaking down Palmer's numbers from the 2022-23 Premier League season

Palmer played only 14 matches in the 2022-23 Premier League. The youngster failed to score a single goal while managing a solitary assist. He created five chances. As per Opta, he attempted five shots (excluding blocks) and four were on target. He completed 164 out of 185 attempted passes, clocking 88.65% passing accuracy. Palmer won 27 ground duels and completed 16 take-ons.

A look at his stats for Manchester City

Palmer has featured in 19 Premier League matches without scoring a goal. He scored twice in five FA Cup matches, while he scored once in eight UEFA Champions League games. Palmer scored once in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. He netted once in six EFL Cup fixtures. He also scored once in two Community Shield matches. Palmer scored against Arsenal this season.

Palmer won these accolades

The youngster was part of the great Manchester City team under the tutelage of Guardiola that won the treble last season. In the 2022-23 season, Palmer won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. He also won the UEFA Super Cup this season as City defeated Sevilla but missed out on the Community Shield clash as Arsenal won on penalties.

