East Bengal end 19-year wait to enter Durand Cup finals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 29, 2023 | 08:56 pm 1 min read

East Bengal last reached the Durand Cup final in 2004 (Photo credit: Twitter/@thedurandcup)

East Bengal came from behind to book their place in the 2023 Durand Cup final after beating NorthEast United on penalties (5-4) as they were tied 2-2 at full-time. The Highlanders had the lead for most of the match before the Red and Golds scored twice- via an own-goal from Dinesh Singh and a header from Nandhakumar Sekar which forced the penalty shootout.

East Bengal's 19-year wait for the Durand Cup final ends

Before this, East Bengal reached the finals of the Durand Cup 26 times, only behind Mohun Bagan (28) in this regard. They have won 16 titles, a joint record with the Mariners. The last time they won the title was in 2004, beating Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the finals. However, it was their last entry into the finals of the competition.

