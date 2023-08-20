Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Decoding their stats and trophies

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 20, 2023 | 09:17 pm 3 min read

Lionel Messi became the most decorated footballer by winning the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami (Photo credit: Twitter/@InterMiamiCF)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shattered several records in football for almost the last two decades. They have now moved away from Europe, but haven't stopped winning accolades. Ronaldo guided Al-Nassr to their maiden Arab Club Champions Cup title against Al-Hilal. Similarly, Messi won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami after beating Nashville SC on penalties. Here's the statistical comparison.



Messi and Ronaldo have been the GOATs and despite being in their mid-30s, they are showing no signs of slowing down. Both players still have enough quality to shine for their respective teams in new destinations. By winning the Leagues Cup, Messi became the most decorated footballer. Messi has 10 goals in 7 matches for Miami. Ronaldo has bagged 20 goals for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo is ahead of Messi in all-time club career goals

Messi started his senior career in the 2004-05 season whereas Ronaldo kick-started his career in the 2002-03 season. Ronaldo has featured for clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al-Nassr. Overall, he has scored 721 goals in 975 appearances in his club career. Whereas, Messi has played for Barcelona, PSG and Miami, amassing 714 club career goals in 860 appearances.

Ronaldo is the leading international goal-scorer (men's)

Ronaldo is also ahead of Messi in terms of international goals. The Portuguese superstar recently completed 200 appearances for Portugal and has netted 123 goals, being the highest international goal-scorer (men's). Meanwhile, Messi is third on the goals tally with 103 goals in 175 appearances.

Messi has won 39 club career trophies

With the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, Messi has raced to 39 club career trophies. He has clinched a record 35 trophies with Barcelona. He won 10 La Liga titles. He won three trophies at PSG. Whereas, Ronaldo has won 31 club career trophies including one with Sporting, nine with United, 15 with Real Madrid, five trophies with Juventus, and now one with Al-Nassr.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

In terms of international success, Messi outwits Ronaldo with the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina. He won the U20 World Youth Championship in 2005 and the Olympics gold in 2008. Messi bagged the Copa America (2021) and the Finalissima (2022). Whereas, Ronaldo won the Toulon Tournament with Portugal U-20 followed by the European Championships (2016) and the UEFA Nations League (2018-19).

Most decorated footballer in the world!

Before winning the Leagues Cup, Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammate Dani Alves were tied at the top with 43 career titles. However, now the 36-year-old has steered clear of the Brazilian. Ronaldo has pocketed 33 career trophies, including 31 club trophies.

Comparing their key stats in club football

Messi is the top scorer for Barcelona (672 goals in 778 matches). Ronaldo is the top scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals in 438 matches). Messi is the top scorer in La Liga history (474). Ronaldo is placed second (311). Messi is the second-highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League (129), behind Ronaldo (140). Messi has the joint-highest number of hat-tricks (8) alongside Ronaldo.

Messi is the top scorer in European club career football

Messi's 704 goals tally is the highest for any player in European club football. Messi joined Ronaldo (701) in February 2023 as the second player to score 700-plus goals.

