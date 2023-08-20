Lionel Messi wins his 44th career title: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 20, 2023 | 02:20 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi scored 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup matches for Inter Miami (Photo credit: Twitter/@MLS)

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their maiden Leagues Cup crown as they overcame Nashville SC on penalties. Messi fired into the top corner to hand Miami the lead but Fafa Picault scored the equalizer as the game reached the penalties. Miami thrived in the shootout as they won the club's first silverware. Meanwhile, Messi clinched his 44th trophy, becoming the most decorated footballer.

Summary of the match

After a cagey start to the game, it was Messi who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute by scoring a screamer. In the 57th minute, Nashville equalized through a Fafa header. The match went straight into penalties after ninety minutes. Miami sealed a 10-9 win in the shootout courtesy of their custodian Drake Callender who held his nerves and denied Nashville twice.

39 club career trophies for Messi

Barcelona: La Liga (10), Copa del Rey (7), UEFA Champions League (4), Supercopa de Espana (8), UEFA Super Cup (3), FIFA Club World Cup (3). He won 35 trophies at Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain. Messi won the Ligue 1 twice in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons alongside the Trophees des Champions in 2022. He has won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami.

Five international accolades with Argentina

The 36-year-old has won some international accolades as well. He clinched the U20 World Youth Championship in 2005 before winning the Olympics gold in 2008. Messi bagged the Copa America in 2021 and the Finalissima in 2022. He won the coveted FIFA 2022 World Cup.

10 goals in seven games!

Messi was at his dominant best as he slammed home 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup matches and returned as the top-scorer of the tournament. Cincinnati FC's Bongokuhle Hlongwane finished second with seven goals.

817 career goals for Messi!

Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona, managing a record 672 goals. In 2021, he moved to PSG. In two seasons at PSG, Messi scored 32 goals. Messi joined Inter Miami this summer and has scored 10 goals. Overall, he has netted 714 goals in his club career till now. He has scored 103 times for Argentina, taking his total tally to 817 career goals.

Most decorated footballer in the world

Before winning the Leagues Cup, Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammate Dani Alves were tied at the top with 43 career titles. However, now the 36-year-old has steered clear of the Brazilian by winning his maiden crown for Inter Miami.

