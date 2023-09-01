Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes for £53m: Decoding his stats

Sports

Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes for £53m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 01, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

Manchester City have roped in midfielder Matheus Nunes for £53m from Wolves (Photo credit: X/@mancity)

Manchester City have roped in midfielder Matheus Nunes for £53m from Wolves. He becomes City's fourth major signing after midfielder Mateo Kovacic (£30m), defender Josko Gvardiol (£77.6m), and winger Jeremy Doku (£55.4m). The deal includes a 10% sell-on clause for Wolves, who get a club record sale. Wolves signed the Portugal international for a club-record £38m from Sporting Lisbon in 2022. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

City had a previous bid of £47m for the Portugal international rejected last week. Wolves wanted in a region of £60m and a decision was finally made when City improved their offer. Nunes was absent from training recently after making it clear he wants to join the champions. Pep Guardiola wanted more options in midfield, especially with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined with injury.

A look at his career stats

Nunes started his career with Ericeirense in Lisbon FA. He made 13 appearances, scoring twice. He played next for Estoril in LigaPro, making eight appearances. Sporting signed the player next and he went on to make 101 appearances, scoring eight goals. He joined Wolves in the summer of 2022, and made 39 appearances last season, scoring once. He made two appearances this season.

Breaking down his stats in the Premier League 2022-23 season

Nunes made 34 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and making one assist. As per Opta, he clocked 18 shots (excluding blocks), including nine shots on target. He hit the woodwork once and created 27 chances. Nunes attempted 974 passes, completing 802. He made 66 tackles and completed 48 take-ons, besides making 32 clearances. He also clocked 16 interceptions and four blocks.

Nunes enjoyed decent success with Sporting

Nunes won the Primeira Liga in 2020-21, Taça da Liga in 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides the Supertaça Candido de Oliveira in 2021 with Sporting. He was adjudged Primeira Liga Midfielder of the Month in October/November 2021.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline