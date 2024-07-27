In short Simplifying... In short Sri Lankan cricketer Chamari Athapaththu has become the second player in Women's Asia Cup T20 history to score over 500 runs, joining Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Athapaththu, who has scored 504 runs in 20 matches, has been consistent in the ongoing tournament, with a record-breaking 119* against Malaysia Women and a maiden fifty against Pakistan.

Her performance includes 26 fours and 13 sixes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Athapaththu led Sri Lanka Women to victory against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Chamari Athapaththu completes 500 runs in Women's Asia Cup T20

By Rajdeep Saha 01:01 am Jul 27, 202401:01 am

What's the story Sri Lankan women's cricket team star Chamari Athapaththu has completed 500 runs in Women's Asia Cup T20. Athapaththu led Sri Lanka Women to victory against Pakistan in a crucial semi-final clash in the 2024 event in Dambulla. Athapaththu scored a superb 48-ball 63 as the Lankans (141/7) got past Pakistan's score of 140/4 to reach the final. Sri Lanka will meet India next.

Knock

Athapaththu makes her presence felt with 61-run knock

Sri Lanka were reduced to 19/2 before Athapaththu shared a crucial 59-run stand alongside Kavisha Dilhari (17). From 78/2, SL lost both Dilhari and Nilakshi de Silva to be reduced to 78/4. Athapaththu added another 42-run stand alongside Anushka Sanjeewani before perishing. Sadia Iqbal dismissed Athapaththu in the 17th over. Athapaththu went down to play the reverse sweep and missed it altogether.

Runs

11th WT20I fifty for Athapaththu

Athapaththu's knock was laced with nine fours and a six. She struck at 131.25. She has now raced to 3,265 runs from 138 matches at an average of 25.11. She hit her 11th fifty in addition to scoring three centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 matches versus Pakistan, she owns 311 runs at 20.73. It was her maiden fifty against Pakistan.

Asia Cup

Asia Cup T20: Second player to score 500 runs

Athapaththu has become just the second batter in Women's Asia Cup T20 history to surpass 500 runs. She joined Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 560 runs at 40 (24 matches). Athapaththu owns 504 runs at 29.64 from 20 matches. She slammed her maiden fifty (100s: 1). In the ongoing tournament, Athapaththu owns 243 runs from four matches at 121.50.

Information

Athapaththu has been consistent in the ongoing tourney

Athapaththu scored 12 runs against Bangladesh in the opener. She slammed a record-breaking 119* against Malaysia Women thereafter. An unbeaten 49 followed versus Thailand Women. And now, she scored 61 versus PAKW. She has slammed 26 fours and 13 sixes.