India Women versus Australia Women, T20I series: Statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:38 am Jan 04, 202409:38 am

Australia have dominated India in WT20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

The Indian women's cricket team will have redemption in mind as they host Australia in a Women's T20I series. The three-match affair gets underway on Friday (January 5) will all games taking place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Aussies dominated the ODI leg of the tour and claimed a 3-0 whitewash. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia boast a 23-6 win-loss record against India in WT20Is (Tied: 1, NR:1). The tally includes Australia's narrow win in the gold-medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. On Indian soil, the Aussies have defeated the Women in Blue 10 times in 12 outings. Only one match has gone in India's favor in this regard (NR: 1).

India's squad for the series

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

Australia's squad for the series

Squad: Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (WK), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

These Aussies have been prolific against India

Beth Monney's tally of 817 WT20I runs against India at 48.05 is the most for any player. She also owns the most half-centuries against the team (8). Skipper Alyssa Healy (489) is closing in on 500 runs against India. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry owns the most WT20I wickets against India (24 at 15.79). Ashleigh Gardner (21 at 18.90) is not far behind in this regard.

A look at India's key performers

All-rounder Deepti Sharma has returned with 21 WT20I scalps against Australia at 21.72. She was also India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is last year with 21 scalps at 16.38. Smriti Mandhana (433 runs at 27.06) was India's top-scorer in WT20Is last year. Jemimah Rodrigues (405 at 31.15) is not far behind.

Approaching milestones for Indian players

Mandhana needs just two runs to become the second Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur to accomplish 3,000 WT20I runs. Rodrigues is 77 runs short of accomplishing 2,000 runs in the format. Deepti needs 29 runs to complete 1,000 WT20I runs. She would become the fourth all-rounder to accomplish the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in WT20Is.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

If Alyssa Healy plays all three games, she would become the first Australian and fourth player overall to complete 150 WT20I games. Jess Jonassen can become the third Aussie to accomplish 100 WT20I wickets. She needs four scalps to get the milestone. Megan Schutt (130) needs a solitary wicket to break the tie with Nida Dar and become the leading wicket-taker in WT20Is.