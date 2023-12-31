Decoding the top run-scorers in women's ODIs (2023)

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:09 pm Dec 31, 202307:09 pm

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr hammered the highest runs in WODIs in 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

On the last day of 2023, we take a look at the most consistent batters in WODIs this year. There was plenty of action throughout the year but only a few batters were able to stand out and pile up runs. It was mostly a year for top-order batters, who showcased a mixture of grit and patience. We decode the top WODI run-getters.

Australian veteran Beth Mooney had a sensational year

Australia's experienced campaigner, Beth Mooney had a brilliant year in WODIs as she returned with 439 runs from 11 innings at an impressive average of 62.71. The 29-year-old has been the mainstay for Australia in WODIs, slamming two fifties and a solitary ton. Mooney hammered a career-best 105-ball 133 against Pakistan to post a mammoth 336/9. Australia won the match by 101 runs.

A defining year for Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque

It was indeed an inspiring year for Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque, who has amassed 460 runs in 11 WODIs at 46. Although she made her WODI debut in 2011, both her centuries came in 2023. Fargana's two tons came against quality opponents like India and South Africa. She played an important role for Bangladesh in winning the Pakistan series and drawing the series against India.

Ellyse Perry hammered five fifties in 2023 (WODIs)

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry returned to form this year in WODIs as he clocked 467 runs from 10 innings at an exceptional average of 66.71. This was her fourth calendar year with 400-plus runs in this format. She slammed five fifties this year and was a pivotal part of Australia's WODI setup. Her highest score this year of 91 came against England.

A breakthrough year for Phoebe Litchfield in WODIs

Phoebe Litchfield announced herself on the big stage when she hammered an unbeaten 78-run knock on her WODI debut against Pakistan in January 2023. She has gone strength to strength from that innings, piling up 485 runs from 12 innings at an average of 53.88. The 20-year-old has hammered four fifties and her maiden ton this year. Litchfield's solitary ton came against Ireland (103*).

Amelia Kerr is the highest run-getter in WODIs in 2023

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr had a sensational year with the bat, especially in the WODIs. She compiled the most runs this year in this format, scoring 541 runs from nine innings at 67.62. The 23-year-old has slammed two centuries and three fifties. Notably, she is the only batter with 500-plus runs in WODIs this year. Kerr's centuries came against SL and SA.