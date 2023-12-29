Tahlia McGrath slams her 3rd successive international fifty versus INDW

By Rajdeep Saha 12:29 am Dec 29, 202312:29 am

McGrath hit a quickfire 68* from 55 balls (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia's Tahlia McGrath shined for her side versus India Women in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The in-form player has hammered her third successive fifty in women's internationals against India. Before this, she hit twin fifties in the recently concluded one-off Test. And in the first ODI, she hit a match-winning 68* to help AUSW win the match.

McGrath shines with an unbeaten 68

Chasing 283, Australia were comfortably placed after Phoebe Litchfield (78) and Ellyse Perry (75) added 148 runs for the second wicket. McGrath came to the crease with Australia placed at 178/3. Alongside Beth Mooney, she added a solid 88-run stand to steal India's thunder. McGrath found the gaps at ease and played some superb shots. She hit a four to finish off the proceedings.

McGrath hits her third fifty and averages 94.50 versus India

McGrath hit a quickfire 68* from 55 balls. Her knock was laced with 10 fours (SR: 123.64). She has slammed her third fifty in WODIs. McGrath has raced to 480 runs from 31 matches (20 innings) at an average of 32. She has surpassed 50 fours in the format (57). Versus India Women, she owns 189 runs at a splendid 94.50 (50s: 2).

3rd successive fifty from McGrath's blade

In the one-off Test, McGrath got scores of 50 and 73. Australia lost the match but McGrath was a massive positive for the Aussies. She raced to 346 runs at 43.25. She registered her fourth fifty. Versus INDW, she owns 151 WTest runs from two matches at 50.33. She registered her second fifty versus INDW.