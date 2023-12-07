Sophie Ecclestone becomes England's second-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:23 am Dec 07, 202301:23 am

Sophie Ecclestone claimed a three-fer versus INDW (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for England in the first WT20I versus the Indian women's cricket team at the Wankhede in Mumbai. ENGW managed a solid score of 197/6 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from the blades of Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Ecclestone then picked three wickets to become England's second-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is as India managed 159/6.

Three wickets for Ecclestone

Ecclestone was pivotal in breaking a 41-run stand between Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. She dismissed Kaur, who saw the ball take the inside edge as it crashed her stumps. In the 17th over, Ecclestone got the prized scalp of Shafali, who perished for 52. Kanika Ahuja mistimed her slog to be Ecclestone's 3rd victim of the evening.

105 scalps for Ecclestone

Ecclestone has raced to 105 scalps at 15.07. As mentioned, she is now the second-highest wicket-taker for England, surpassing Anya Shrubsole (102). Katherine Sciver-Brunt leads the tally with 114 scalps for ENGW. In 13 matches versus INDW, Ecclestone has bagged 16 scalps at 18.31. This was her best figures against INDW. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ecclestone now has 25 scalps away (home of opposition).