Shai Hope completes 5,000 ODI runs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:58 am Dec 04, 202302:58 am

Shai Hope has gone past 5,000 ODI runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope has gone past 5,000 ODI runs. Hope achieved the milestone in the first ODI encounter against England in Antigua. Chasing a target of 326, Hope helped West Indies to win the game. He got to the milestone with his 60th run in the contest. Hope came to bat 106/2 in the 19th over. He smashed an unbeaten 109*.

The joint-fastest West Indian to 5,000 ODI runs

Hope has become the 11th West Indian to slam 5,000-plus ODI runs. He got to the feat in his 114th inning. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope is the joint-fastest WI batter with 5,000 ODI runs. He equaled Sir Viv Richards (114 innings). Meanwhile, Gordon Greenidge (121 innings) is next. Notably, Hope has the best average for WI with batters over 5,000 runs. He averages 51.52.

16th ODI ton for Hope

Hope got to his century in style. He smashed Sam Curran for three sixes in the 49th over to win the match. Hope hit 109* from 83 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes. He slammed his 16th ODI century and a first against England. Hope also owns 24 fifties. He has raced to 5,049 runs, including 436 versus the Three Lions.

Hope helps WI beat England

England scored 325/10 in 50 overs with Harry Brook slamming 71 from 72 balls. In response, the Windies started well with the bat. Hope came in when his side was 106/2. He shared a 56-run stand alongside Shimron Hetmyer and a match-winning 89-run partnership with Romario Shepherd. WI needed 19 runs in the last two overs. Hope won WI the match in 48.5 overs.

Breaking down Hope's 5,000 ODI runs

At home, Hope has tallied 1,612 runs from 49 matches at 38.38. He owns three tons and 10 fifties. In 42 away ODIs (home of opposition), Hope has amassed 2,135 runs at a prolific 62.79 with the help of 10 tons and six fifties. In 28 neutral ODI matches, Hope has scored 1,302 runs at 59.18 (100s: 3, 50s: 8).