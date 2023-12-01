India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Matthew Wade elects to field

1/6

Sports 2 min read

India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Matthew Wade elects to field

By Rajdeep Saha 06:37 pm Dec 01, 202306:37 pm

India have a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Team India would look to seal the deal as they meet Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. After clinching the first two games, the hosts lost the previous affair as Glenn Maxwell's stunning ton stole the show. Meanwhile, the Aussies can level the series with a win in the upcoming duel. Australia's Matthew Wade has won the toss and will field.

2/6

A look at the H2H record

India and Australia have featured in 29 T20Is and the hosts hold the upper hand in terms of the head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 17 matches in comparison to Australia's 11 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only five out of the 13 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

3/6

Key stats on offer

Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in T20Is with 571 runs this year at 51.9. He has hammered four fifties and a ton in 2023. Arshdeep Singh is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 23 wickets (18 matches). Matthew Wade averages 61.28 against India in T20Is. Glenn Maxwell smashed the joint-fastest T20I century for Australia in the third game (47 balls).

4/6

A look at the track conditions

The venue in Raipur has only hosted one international game, which was an ODI between India and New Zealand earlier this year. A T20I game will be played for the first time. Though the wicket is expected to be decent, the boundaries would be on the larger side. Hence, spinners can be mighty effective in the middle overs.

5/6

A host of changes for both sides

In the toss presentation, Wade said the Aussies have made five changes - Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Ellis are all out. Meanwhile, India have made four changes. Mukesh Kumar has come in for Prasidh Krishna. Pacer Deepak Chahar has replaced Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has come in for Tilak Varma. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma has come in too.

6/6

Here are the two teams

Australia (Playing XI): Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (wk/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.