India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 predictions

By Rajdeep Saha 07:18 pm Nov 22, 202307:18 pm

Rinku Singh can make his presence felt for India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India and Australia gear up for a five-match T20I series, starting November 23 in Visakhapatnam. While most of the star players have been rested, it will be an opportunity for the youngsters to shine on the big stage. Team India will look to shift its focus on the 20-over format after a disappointing loss in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have featured in 26 T20Is and India hold the upper hand in the head-to-head records. The Men in Blue have won 15 matches in comparison to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. The Aussies have won only four out of the 10 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The match will begin at 7:00pm IST. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. A balanced surface is expected with help for spinners. India have played thrice here (W2 L1).

Several World Cup faces present for the Aussies

For Australia, a few of their World Cup squad members are part of the series. All eyes will be on Travis Head, who played the match-winning knock of 137 in the World Cup final versus India. Steve Smith and Adam Zampa bring plenty to the table. For India, it's new skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead a young team to test Australia.

Key numbers on offer

Suryakumar has been in sensational form in T20Is with 433 runs this year at 54.12. He has hammered three fifties and a ton in 2023. Arshdeep Singh is India's most successful T20I bowler in 2023 with 21 wickets from 15 matches at 20.04. Matthew Wade averages 51.28 against India in T20Is. Head owns 460 runs in 20 T20Is at a strike rate of 140.67.

A look at the probable XIs

India probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan. Australia probable XI: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

Dream11 team predictions

Dream11 team prediction (option 1): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell (c), Matthew Wade, Rinku Singh, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff. Dream11 team prediction (option 2): Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Travis Head (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff.

