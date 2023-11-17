Decoding Team India's ODI records at the Narendra Modi Stadium

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

India are on a 10-game winning streak in the 2023 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will aim for their third title when they face Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. While the hosts are unbeaten in the last 10 ODIs, the Aussies have regained confidence after losing the first two games in this competition. The pitch and the conditions promise a tight contest. Here's more.

A look at the head-to-head record

A total of 150 ODIs have been played between the two teams. Australia have a massive advantage with 83 wins in comparison to India's 57 victories. As many as 10 matches finished inconclusively. They have faced each other 13 times in the ODI World Cup, with Australia prevailing eight times and India managing five wins. India defeated them in the group stage (2023 WC).

India's record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in ODIs

India have featured in 19 ODIs at the world's largest cricket stadium, winning 11 and losing eight matches. Their highest total at this venue reads 325/5 against West Indies in 2002. India's lowest total here is 100 against West Indies in 1993. India conceded 365/2 against South Africa in 2010, which is the highest ODI total at this venue.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 32 ODIs have been played at this venue with the team batting first winning the clash on 17 occasions. 237 reads the highest total at this venue. With the presence of black soil, the pitch will be slow and offer turn to the spinners. None of the teams have managed to score 300-plus on this wicket in the 2023 World Cup.

A look at India's star batters at this venue

Among active Indian batters, Rohit Sharma owns 307 runs at this venue from six ODIs at an average of 51.16. He owns three fifties here. Notably, this is Shubman Gill's home ground for his IPL franchise. He also slammed a superb T20I (126*) century against New Zealand earlier this year. Virat Kohli owns 192 runs here in eight ODIs, slamming a solitary fifty.

A look at the Indian bowlers at this venue

Among active Indian bowlers, Prasidh Krishna has scalped nine wickets here in three ODIs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has returned with seven wickets from four ODIs at an average of 20.42. Ravichandran Ashwin owns five ODI wickets at this spin-friendly track in three matches. Overall, Ashwin has claimed 32 international wickets at this venue which also includes a fifer.

How have Australia fared at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Australia have a decent record in ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have featured in six One Day Internationals while prevailing in four of them. One of their defeats came in the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals when they lost to India, who eventually went on to lift the cup. Australia won their clash against England here in the 2023 World Cup.

How has the pitch behaved in the 2023 World Cup?

None of the teams have managed to score 300-plus runs at this venue in the 2023 World Cup. Australia's 286 is the highest score here in this competition, which proved to be the winning total against England. SA pacer Gerald Coetzee's 4/44 against Afghanistan are the best figures here. Chris Woakes also scalped a four-wicket haul against Australia while Adam Zampa claimed three wickets.