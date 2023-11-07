Sacked SL cricket board restored after court quashes minister's decision

Sacked SL cricket board restored after court quashes minister's decision

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:03 pm Nov 07, 202303:03 pm

Sri Lanka cricket board restored by court following sacking decision (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

In a shocking development, the Sri Lankan court has restored the country's cricket board which was sacked by their sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe following their shambolic defeat against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. As per AFP, SL's Court of Appeal quashed the minister's decision to sack the cricket board and reinstated the same on Tuesday with a full hearing pending.

The court accepted the petition by board president Shammi Silva

Following Ranasinghe's decision, SL Cricket Board president Shammi Silva handed a petition to the court challenging the minister, which was later accepted and the board was restored. Ranasinghe wanted to set up a new committee following the dismissal of the cricket board. But now, Silva and the other board officials will return to work after getting the court's order which prevented the interim committee.

How did Ranasinghe react after SL's humiliation against India?

SL were folded for only 55 runs, the fourth-lowest total in the ODI World Cup history while chasing India's mammoth total of 358 in Mumbai on November 2. After the horrible defeat, Ranasinghe decided to sack the entire SL Cricket Board. He publically demanded their resignation. The sports minister has been at loggerheads with the SL Cricket Board over allegations of corruption.

Ranasinghe wrote to ICC regarding the issue

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rules against political interference in the sport. Hence, Ranasinghe wrote to the apex body, requesting for support and understanding. "Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations," Ranasinghe said in the letters, released to Sri Lankan media.

Arjuna Ranatunga intends to change the image of SL cricket

Former 1996 WC-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga was the man who was supposed to lead the interim committee following the sacking of the SL Cricket Board. He had made promises to bring back the lost glory in SL cricket. "Sri Lanka Cricket had become known as the most corrupt institution in the country," Ranatunga said on Monday. "I want to change that image."

A forgettable outing for Sri Lanka

SL looked promising in the WC qualifiers but haven't got going in the 2023 World Cup. They have only defeated the Netherlands and England while suffering six defeats with the latest one coming against Bangladesh. They are currently eighth in a 10-team tournament with only four points. SL are out of the semi-final contention and are fighting to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.