ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 04:07 pm Nov 01, 202304:07 pm

India face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India and Sri Lanka face each other in match number 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The match will be held at the Wankhede in Mumbai. India have been top-notch, winning all of their six matches so far. Sri Lanka are in tatters, winning two and losing four. Sri Lanka were trounced by Afghanistan in the previous match.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and Sri Lanka have met on 167 occasions. Team India has claimed 98 wins with the Lankans claiming 57. One match was tied and 11 matches have had no results. In the ODI World Cup, both teams have claimed four wins each. One match didn't have a result. India have won the last two World Cup meetings versus Sri Lanka (2011 and 2019).

Virat Kohli dominates the numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Virat Kohli owns 2,506 runs versus SL, averaging 62.65. He has smashed 10 tons and 11 fifties. In the ongoing World Cup, Kohli has amassed 354 runs at 88.50. Overall, Kohli has scored 1,384 runs at 53.23 with the help of three tons and nine fifties. In ODIs, Kohli has accumulated 13,437 runs. He owns 48 tons and 69 fifties.

Kohli can accumulate 150 sixes in ODIs

Kohli has smashed 148 ODI sixes. He is two shy of 150 maximums. He can become the sixth Indian batter to slam 150 sixes. Rohit Sharma leads the way with 312 sixes for India.

Shami and Bumrah have been terrific

Mohammed Shami has been on fire for India since returning to the side in the last two games. He has already claimed nine scalps in these two games. Shami owns 180 ODI wickets at 24.65, including 40 at the World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah has been consistent. He owns 143 scalps at 23.40. Bumrah owns 14 scalps in the ongoing World Cup at 15.07.

Nissanka and Mendis hold the cards for SL

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has scored 1,108 runs in 2023. He is the second-highest scorer this year. In six World Cup 2023 matches, he has 289 runs at 57.80. He has four half-centuries. SL skipper Kusal Mendis has 3,483 runs in ODIs and he is closing in on 3,500 runs. Mendis is four hits away from 350 ODI fours.

A look at the stadium stats

5.23 is the average run rate at this venue. South Africa's 438/4 versus India in 2015 is the highest ODI score at the Wankhede Stadium. India's best score here is 299/4 versus Sri Lanka in 1987. Bangladesh's 115/10 versus India in 1998 is the lowest total here. Kohli has 269 runs across six matches at 53.80.

