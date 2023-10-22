ICC World Cup, IND vs NZ: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:14 am Oct 22, 202309:14 am

Virat Kohli is the only Indian with an ODI century here (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and New Zealand will look to extend their winning streak as they meet in Match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala. Both teams have won their first four matches and are the only unbeaten sides in the ongoing tournament. Notably, India have not defeated New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003. Here are further details.

A look at the track conditions

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala will play host to the duel on October 22 (2:00pm IST). The pitch here will aid pacers with favorable bounce and swing with the new ball. As pacers can get some assistance early on, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl. However, teams batting first have won two of the three games here in the ongoing event.

Will rain play any part?

The preceding game here, between Netherlands and South Africa, was shortened due to rain. Rain and thunderstorms can cause some disruptions in the upcoming clash as well. According to Accuweather, it will be cloudy in Dharamsala with a 42 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to hover around 18°C. The weather will get better in the evening time.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted just seven ODIs with chasing teams emerging winners on four occasions (Average first innings score: 231). England recently posted the highest team total here, 364/9 versus Bangladesh. While India have won two of their four games here, NZ suffered defeat in their solitary outing at this venue. Virat Kohli has clobbered 212 ODI runs at 106 here.

Here are the probable XIs

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Surykumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand's probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.