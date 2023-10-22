Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1: Stats

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:41 am Oct 22, 202302:41 am

Manchester United earned a hard-fought win against Sheffield United

Manchester United earned a hard-fought win against Sheffield United on matchday 9 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Scott McTominay handed the visitors a lead in the 28th minute but a handball next saw him concede a penalty as the Blades made it 1-1. United upped the tempo in the second half and Diogo Dalot turned scorer. United have now won successive league games.

2/2

Match stats and points table

United clocked 14 shots out of which five were on target. Sheffield United had six shots on target from 12. United dominated dominated possession (62%) and had an 80% pass accuracy. Meanwhile, United have climbed up to 8th in the standings with 15 points (W5 L4). United have scored 11 goals, besides conceding 13. Sheffield United are placed 20th (L8 D1).