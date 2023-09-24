Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool thrash West Ham 3-1: Key stats

Sports

Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool thrash West Ham 3-1: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 10:37 pm 3 min read

Liverpool outclassed West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool brushed aside West Ham to win 3-1 in matchday six of the 2023-24 Premier League. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot before Jarrod Bowen slammed the equalizer. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota's second-half strikes earned a comfortable win for the Reds. Interestingly, the Reds have registered the same scoreline in their last three matches in all competitions.

Liverpool scripted this Premier League record

Liverpool have now won five out of their first six games of the Premier League season. This has happened only the third time for the Reds and all three times it has been achieved under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp. Also in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Premier League seasons, Liverpool won their first six league matches. Their only draw came against Chelsea.

Salah registered this unique Premier League stat

Salah became the fifth player to either score or assist in the first six Premier League games. He joins an elite list of players which includes David Beckham (Manchester United, 2000-01), Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2004-05), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, 2019-20), and Erling Haaland (Manchester City, 2022-23). He is the first player in PL history to register a goal or assist in 12-plus consecutive games.

Salah ran the show for Liverpool

Salah handed Liverpool the early lead from the spot and it was his 142nd goal in 237 Premier League appearances. He has scored three goals and registered four assists in six Premier League matches this season. It was his 190th goal for Liverpool (312 games).

Moyes recorded this unwanted Premier League stats

As per Opta, West Ham manager David Moyes in his 72 visits as a tactician to face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United combined has won zero matches (D21 L51). He has now lost his 13 such trips in a row. However, West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season under his tutelage and have done well in the PL as well.

A look at the match stats

Liverpool had 22 attempts in comparison to West Ham's 11. The Reds struck seven shots on target while the Hammers only managed four. The hosts clocked 65% possession and amassed 635 passes at a passing accuracy of 88%. Liverpool won seven corners.

How did the match pan out?

Salah handed Liverpool the lead from the spot after Nayef Aguerd brought him down in the penalty area. However, Bowen scored the crucial equalizer before half-time as Liverpool saw their goal get cancelled by VAR due to off-side. In the second half, Nunez handed Liverpool the lead after combining with Alexis Mac Allister. Both teams could've scored until Jota doubled Liverpool's lead (85th minute).

Liverpool are second in the Premier League standings

Liverpool have won five out of their six Premier League matches (16 points) and are second in the standings just behind Manchester City, who have 18 points. Brighton are in third position with five wins and a defeat (15 points) while Tottenham with 14 points from four wins and two draws completes the top four. West Ham are seventh with 10 points (W3, D1).

Share this timeline