Premier League 2023-24. 10-man Liverpool stun Newcastle United 2-1: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 11:22 pm 1 min read

Darwin Nunez scored a brace as 10-man Liverpool fought their way back to beat Newcastle United 2-1

Darwin Nunez scored a brace as 10-man Liverpool fought their way back to beat Newcastle United 2-1 on matchday 3 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. With this win, the Reds kept their unbeaten start to the season in sync. Anthony Gordon handed his side a 25th-minute lead after he cashed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistake. Liverpool had Virgil van Dijk sent off thereafter.

Match stats and points table

A wasteful Newcastle had 23 attempts with eight shots on target. Liverpool clocked nine attempts with four shots on target. Newcastle had a 69% ball possession and an 86% pass accuracy. Liverpool are fourth with seven points. Newcastle are 13th with three points (D2).

