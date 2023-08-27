La Liga 2023-24, Barcelona win seven-goal thriller against Villarreal: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 27, 2023 | 11:06 pm 2 min read

Robert Lewandowski scored the winner in the seven goal thriller against Villareal (Photo credit: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten streak as they defeated Villareal 4-3 on matchday three of the 2023-24 La Liga. This was their first away win of the season. Gavi and Frenkie De Jong handed a 2-0 lead to the visitors in 15 minutes, before Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth canceled it. Alex Baena handed Villarreal the lead as Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski changed things.

Barcelona have scored 100 goals against Villarreal

As per Opta, Barcelona became the first La Liga club to slam 100 goals against Villarreal. No other team has scored more goals against them in the top flight. The tally was on 98 goals before the start of the game. Notably, Barcelona scored twice in the first 15 minutes of La Liga for the first time since October 2012 against Deportivo La Coruna.

Sorloth's dream run against Barcelona

Villarreal striker Sorloth scored the equalizer in the 40th minute. As per Opta, he has been involved in three goals since the start of last season against Barcelona. He has had more goal involvements against them than any other player in the La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski netted the winner

Barcelona talisman Lewandowski steered home the winner in the 71st minute. The Polish striker was going through a rough patch but has now opened his account. Lewandowski netted his 34th goal for Barcelona. He finished with 33 goals last season. 23 of them came in the 2022-23 La Liga. He scored twice against Villarreal last season (La Liga).

