Harry Kane scores a brace as Bayern humble Augsburg: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 10:58 pm 1 min read

Former Tottenham striker Kane has raced to 299 career club goals (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich overcame Augsburg 3-1 as record signing Harry Kane scored a brace to help his side claim a win on matchday two of the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Bayern, who opened their season with a 4-0 win over Werder, pumped in another three on Sunday as Kane scored in his second successive league outing. Here we present the key stats.

Kane slams these records

As per Opta, Kane is only the third Bayern Munich player to score three goals in his first two Bundesliga games. Kane joined Gustav Jung, who did so in 1967 and Adolfo Valencia in 1993. Former Tottenham striker Kane has raced to 299 career club goals. He scored 280 for Spurs in 435 matches, including 213 in the Premier League.

