Pep Guardiola breaks this Premier League record of Alex Ferguson

Sports

Pep Guardiola breaks this Premier League record of Alex Ferguson

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 10:24 pm 2 min read

Guardiola has 200 Premier League wins in 269 matches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola notched a massive milestone in the Premier League. With City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday (matchday 3), Guardiola raced to his 200th Premier League win as a manager. Notably, he has also become the fastest to 200 Premier League wins as a manager, breaking the record of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. Here's more.

Twitter Post

200 Premier League wins in 269 games

Guardiola has 200 Premier League wins in 269 matches whereas the legendary Ferguson got to the milestone in 322 games. Former Chelsea and Man United boss Jose Mourinho is third on the list (326 games).

Breaking down Guardiola's Premier League stats

In 269 Premier League games managed, Guardiola has 200 wins, 34 draws, and 35 losses. Man City have scored 665 goals under the Spaniard, besides conceding 216. Guardiola has five Premier League titles as a manager, including three in a row. He has won 11 Premier League Manager of the Month awards and four Premier League Manager of the Season awards.

City earn early bragging rights

Champions City are the only team in the ongoing Premier League season to win their first three matches. City have done so for the second time under Guardiola (also in 2016-17). City are top of the PL 2023-24 standings with nine points.

Share this timeline