Harry Kane: Decoding his Premier League career in stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 03:15 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane completed a record move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich until 2027 (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Harry Kane completed a record move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich until 2027 on Saturday from Tottenham. The England skipper ended his Spurs career with 280 goals from 435 appearances. He also contributed with 60 assists. The 30-year-old Kane has become Bayern's and Bundesliga's most expensive signing to date. Notably, he remains the second-highest scorer in Premier League history. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern have broken the bank to make their costliest-ever signing, breaking the previous record of £68m for Lucas Hernandez and £65.6m for Matthijs de Ligt. For Spurs, it's their most expensive sale. With Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern last summer, there was a void and Kane brings back that aura. Kane leaves the Premier League with plenty of goals and records.

Kane bagged 213 Premier League goals

Kane made 320 appearances in the Premier League, including 317 for Spurs. He scored 213 goals, besides making 46 assists. He is only behind Alan Shearer in terms of goals (260). Kane is one of the three players with 200-plus goals in the Premier League (also Wayne Rooney 208). Kane's 213 goals for Tottenham is the most by a player for one club.

Kane hit 30 goals twice in a Premier League season

Since 2014-15, Kane managed 20-plus goals in six of the nine seasons in the Premier League. His tally read 21, 25, 29, 30, 17, 18, 23, 17, and 30. Kane's returns were massive in 2020-21 in terms of goal involvement (G23 A14).

Unique Premier League records for Kane

As per Opta, Kane has scored 11 goals on the final day of a season in the Premier League. It's the most by a player. In the 2022-23 season, Kane scored in 26 different Premier League games. It is the joint-most games any player has scored in within a single campaign in the competition, along with Andy Cole in 1993-94.

Most away goals in the Premier League

As per Squawka, Kane's Premier League tally of 213 goals includes 112 away goals which is the highest in the competition. Kane holds the record for the most headed goals in a season (10) and most goals in a calendar year (39).

Breaking down his overall Premier League stats

Out of his 213 goals, Kane clocked 40 headers and 33 penalties. Out of his 1,179 shots, 523 were on target. He smashed the woodwork 36 times. Kane created 81 big chances and missed 128. Kane also made 190 tackles, 75 interceptions, 239 clearances, and 189 headed clearances.

Breaking down Kane's numbers in 2022-23 Premier League

As per Sky Sports, Kane created 52 chances from open play in the Premier League 2-2022-23 season. He also created 14 big chances. Kane also completed 10 through balls, 12 flick-ons, and 31 lay-off passes. As per Opta, Kane created 57 chances and had a pass accuracy of 72.03%. He completed 43 take-ons. He also scored 30 goals and provided three assists.

Kane is a three-time Golden Boot winner

Kane is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. He has also won one Premier League Playmaker award. He managed 14 assists that season. Besides, Kane has won 7 Premier League Player of the Month awards.

