Harry Kane scores on Bundesliga debut as Bayern win: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 19, 2023 | 02:43 am 2 min read

Harry Kane set up one goal and scored his side's second as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen 4-0 on matchday one of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season. Kane, who joined Bayern for a record fee, set up Leroy Sane for the opener in the fourth minute. Kane scored in the 74th minute before Sane scored in the 90th and Mathys Tel scored four minutes later.

Kane attains these unique records

As per Opta, Kane is the second English player to score a goal on his Bundesliga debut, alongside Reiss Nelson (September 2018) for Hoffenheim. Nelson scored seven goals in 23 matches. Kane has also become the second Englishman to score for Bayern after Owen Hargreaves.

297 career club goals for Kane

Kane scored a record 280 goals for Tottenham in all competitions from 435 matches. He has now raced to 297 club career goals, having scored five for Leyton Orient, nine for Millwall, and two for Leicester City (all on loan).

Key numbers for Bayern's contributors

As per Opta, Thomas Muller has appeared in 16 different Bundesliga seasons for Bayern, becoming the first player to achieve that feat in the club's history. He has made 667 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, including 443 in the Bundesliga. In 135 matches for Bayern, Sane has 40 goals, including 23 in the Bundesliga. Alphonso Davies provided two assists, reaching 26 for Bayern.

Bayern script these records

This was the 114th match between Bremen and Bayern in the Bundesliga with the former losing their 61st clash. Bayern are now unbeaten against Bremen in 32 competitive matches. Bayern have extended their unbeaten run in 22 successive Bundesliga seasons on matchday one. Bremen had a poor 2022-23 season, having claimed just 17 points at home. They have now started with a massive defeat.

Here are the match stats

In terms of the match stats, Bayern clocked 25 attempts, including 10 on target. Bremen had one shot on target from six attempts. Bayern dominated possession (73%) and had a pass accuracy of 90%. Bayern earned six corners to Bremen's none.

More records for Kane

Kane has become the first Englishman to score and assist on his Bundesliga debut. He is also the first Bayern Munich player to do so since Sane in September 2020.

