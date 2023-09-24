Mohammed Shami completes 50 ODI wickets against left-handers: Key stats

Sports

Mohammed Shami completes 50 ODI wickets against left-handers: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 10:33 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Shami owns over 160 ODI wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Shami has completed 50 wickets against left-handed batters in ODI cricket. The second ODI between India and Australia in Indore marked his milestone. Shami entered the game, requiring one wicket of a southpaw to get the mark. He dismissed Josh Hazlewood (23) to get the feat. Notably, Shami has been exploiting the new ball brilliantly. Here we look at his stats.

50 wickets against southpaws in ODIs

Shami, returned with 1/39 in six overs, has been a vital part of India's ODI team for a decade. The 32-year-old can swing the ball both ways and that too at a rapid pace. He has bowled in 89 innings against southpaws, returning with 50 wickets at a 31.37 average. His economy of 5.7 is slightly higher in this regard.

Shami has dominated these names

One of the finest pacers going around in the 50-over format, Shami has given tough times to several prominent southpaws. He has dismissed dashers like New Zealand's Colin Munro, Australia's David Warner, and West Indies's Shimron Hetmyer three times apiece in ODIs. WI's Darren Bravo has fallen prey to him twice. Meanwhile, Shami has taken 121 ODI wickets against right-handers.

Here are his overall numbers

Shami, who made his ODI debut in 2013, has been India's go-to bowler in 50-over cricket. He is known to produce crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay. Shami has now raced to 171 wickets from 94 ODIs at an average of 25.5. His economy rate reads 5.57. The tally includes 9 four-wicket hauls and a two hauls of five wickets.

How did the game pan out?

Centuries from Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav further added to Australia's misery with quick-fire fifties. Their efforts helped India finish at 399/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, Australia lost two quick wickets. Chasing the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, the visitors were folded for 217.

Share this timeline