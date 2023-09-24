David Warner musters his eighth ODI fifty against India

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 10:24 pm 2 min read

Warner made 52 in the series opener as well (Source: X/@ICC)

David Warner scored a valiant half-century in the second ODI against India in Indore. The dasher played aggressively and ended up scoring 53 off 39 balls. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and a six. His efforts, however, went in vain as Australia lost by 99 runs. Notably, Warner made 52 in the series opener as well. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Warner

Chasing a mammoth 400, Australia lost two wickets cheaply. However, Warner played a fighting knock to keep his side in the hunt. He continued to bat well after the rain break as well and notched his second successive fifty of the series. However, he soon fell prey to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after reaching the milestone.

Warner gets past 6,300 ODI runs

Playing his 149th ODI, Warner has raced to 6,341 runs at an average of 44.97. This was his 30th ODI fifty as the tally also includes 20 tons. Against India, he has raced to 1,118 runs in 24 games at an excellent average of 50.81. This was his eighth ODI fifty against India as the tally also includes three tons.

How did the game pan out?

Centuries from Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav further added to Australia's misery with quick-fire fifties. Their efforts helped India finish at 399/5 in their 50 overs. In reply, Australia lost two quick wickets. Chasing the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, the visitors were folded for 217.

