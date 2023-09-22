England's stats and records in ICC Cricket World Cup

England will enter the World Cup 2023 as defending champions

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will get underway on October 5 in India. Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in the opener in Ahmedabad. The two sides clashed in the 2019 World Cup final which was decided through a historic Super Over. England once again enter the World Cup as one of the favorites. Here are their ODI World Cup records.

A look at their stats

Interestingly, the first three World Cup editions (1975, 1979, and 1983) were held in the UK. England, who have taken part in every edition so far (1975-2019), have won 48 out of 83 WC matches. While England have lost 32 matches, they were involved in two ties (NR: 1). As mentioned, England won the 2019 World Cup, their first-ever title.

England require two to complete 50 World Cup wins

England are likely to become the fourth side to win 50 or more matches in the ODI World Cups. Australia (69), India (54), and New Zealand (53) are the only teams with this feat so far. Pakistan have 45 World Cup wins as of now.

England won their maiden WC title in 2019

England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler starred in England's run-chase as they attempted to reach 242. However, the match resulted in a tie. The Super Over also couldn't differentiate the two sides, but England won on the virtue of boundary count. The Super Over, full of controversies, had a dramatic ending.

Third host nation to win the World Cup

In 2019, England became only the third side to lift the World Cup trophy at home. India (in 2011) and Australia (in 2015) were the first two sides to do so. Before this, no other host nation had won the World Cup.

Stokes averages over 60 with bat in WCs

Stokes, who has taken a U-turn from ODI retirement, has been a clutch player for England in the ODI World Cups. He has featured in 11 ODI World Cup matches, scoring 465 runs at 66.42. The tally includes five fifties. The 32-year-old has also scalped seven wickets at 35.14. His best figures of 3/23 came against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff.

Who has the most WC wickets for England?

Among active players, all-rounder Chris Woakes is the leading wicket-taker for England in the World Cup. He owns 21 scalps from 16 matches at 32.38. Jofra Archer is just behind Woakes, with 20 wickets. The duo is behind Ian Botham (30), PAJ DeFreitas (29), James Anderson (27), and Andrew Flintoff (23) overall among English players.

