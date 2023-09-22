Europa League: Jurgen Klopp scripts this record as Liverpool manager

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 22, 2023 | 01:08 am 2 min read

Klopp, who took the reins in October 2015, has become the first Liverpool manager to script 50 wins in Europe

Liverpool thumped LASK in their UEFA Europa League Group E opener on matchday 1. Notably, the Reds came from behind to beat the hosts 3-1. LASK went ahead early on as Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah made sure the comeback was complete. With this win, manager Jurgen Klopp went on to script history for Liverpool. We decode the stats.

First LFC manager to record 50 European wins

Klopp, who took the reins in October 2015, has become the first Liverpool manager to script 50 wins in Europe. The German, who has taken Liverpool to three UEFA Champions League finals and one Europa League final so far, moved clear of Rafael Benitez (49). Meanwhile, in 439 matches for the Reds, Klopp has claimed 265 wins, 99 draws, and 75 losses.

Liverpool continue their prime form in Europe

In European competition, Klopp's men have won 12 of their last 13 group-stage games. Liverpool have scored 24 goals in their last seven away European group matches. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 17 matches across competitions.

Salah levels with Henry

As per Opta, Salah has scored 42 goals in major European competition for Liverpool, the joint-most of any player for an English club (level with Thierry Henry for Arsenal). In six games across competitions this season, Salah has smashed three goals. Overall, he has raced to 189 goals for the Reds in 311 matches.

Liverpool overcome LASK

LASK midfielder Florian Flecker scored a brilliant opener from the edge of the area in the 19th minute for the Austrians. Nunez equalized from the penalty spot after Diaz was fouled before Diaz himself scored his side's second from debutant Ryan Gravenberch's cross. Second-half substitute Salah added a third goal late on to hand Liverpool a solid win.

