Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 04, 2023 | 02:12 am 2 min read

Bellingham has scored five goals for Real Madrid in four matches (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

The European clubs across the top five leagues did a lot of business in the summer transfer window. Tops teams left no stone unturned to improve their roster as they aim to dominate their respective leagues and in the European competitions this season. Teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona, have all bolstered their ranks.

Romelu Lukaku, AS Roma

﻿Romelu Lukaku joined AS Roma on a season-long loan to get reunited with his former manager Jose Mourinho. The duo did wonders during their time at Chelsea and Manchester United. Roma are aiming to win the league title and with Lukaku's inclusion, they have bolstered their attack. He scored 78 goals in 132 appearances for Inter and would like to replicate that for Roma.

Randal Kolo Muani, Paris Saint-Germain

PSG left it late to rope in the highly-rated French forward Randal Kolo Muani for £76.4m from Frankfurt. As per BBC, PSG have agreed a deal for £64.2m plus £12.2m in add-ons. Known for his stark dribbling ability and blistering speed, the 24-year-old lit the Bundesliga last season by netting 15 goals and providing 11 assists.

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich for their record transfer fee of £100m. Considered as one of the best strikers in the world right now, Kane netted 280 goals for Spurs in 435 matches. The English marksman is a prolific goal-getter and also likes to get involved in build-ups. Kane elevates the players around him. The 30-year-old has scored thrice in four matches for Bayern.

Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City

Manchester City saw a chance and they snapped up Josko Gvardiol for £77.6m from RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old defender is already one of the best center-backs in the world right now. Gvardiol is exceptional in the air and has great game awareness to his credit. He is an excellent passer and has a great vision to provide defense-splitting passes forward (89.21% passing accuracy).

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Probably the best signing of the summer, Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for £88.5m. With add-ons, the deal may reach £115m. The Englishman is a complete midfielder, who can win back possession and can also score goals regularly. Bellingham scored 24 times in 132 appearances for Dortmund. He has already scored in four successive La Liga games for Real and is enjoying himself.

