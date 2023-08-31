Romelu Lukaku joins AS Roma on loan: Decoding his stats

Sports

Romelu Lukaku joins AS Roma on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 31, 2023 | 04:44 pm 3 min read

Romelu Lukaku has slammed 57 goals in the Serie A

AS Roma have roped in out-of-favor Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan. As per Sky Sports, the deal is a straight loan with a fee worth between £7m to £8m depending on performance-related conditions. Meanwhile, Lukaku has also agreed to take a pay cut and be united with Jose Mourinho. He will return to Serie A, where he has flourished the most.

Why does this story matter?

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan after he fell out of favor at Chelsea, who re-signed him from Inter in 2021. Inter wanted Lukaku back and were in negotiations with Chelsea but the striker's conversation with Juventus didn't go well with the former, who backed out. Juventus held talks with Chelsea but couldn't strike a deal, leading to Roma cashing in.

A look at his early career stats

Lukaku started his career at Anderlecht's youth academy. He gradually grew in stature and featured in 98 appearances for Anderlecht's senior team scoring 41 goals. He joined Chelsea in 2011 and was loaned out to West Brom where he scored 17 times in 38 matches. He joined Everton initially on loan before it became permanent. Overall, he scored 87 goals in 166 appearances.

A look at his career stats in recent times

After his stint at Everton, he joined Manchester United in 2017. He netted 42 times for United in 95 matches. Lukaku then joined Inter Milan and scored 64 goals in 95 appearances in Italy. He returned to Chelsea in 2021 and played 44 games and scored 15 goals before returning to Inter on loan. The 30-year-old scored 14 goals in 37 matches last season.

Breaking down Lukaku's numbers in the 2022-23 Serie A season

Lukaku featured in 25 matches in the 2022-23 Serie A and scored 10 goals. He provided six assists and created 32 chances. As per Opta, he attempted 43 shots (excluding blocks) but only 22 were on target. He also completed 274 out of 378 attempted passes clocking 72.49 passing accuracy. Lukaku won 39 aerial duels and 25 ground duels as he completed 16 take-ons.

A look at stats for Inter Milan.

Lukaku managed 78 goals and 24 assists in 132 appearances for Inter. In 97 Serie A matches, he netted 57 goals and provided 19 assists. He featured in 11 Coppa Italia matches and has scored five goals. He scored nine UEFA Champions League goals in 18 matches. The Belgian also netted seven goals in six Europa League matches.

A look at Lukaku's trophy cabinet

Lukaku opened his account by winning the Jupiler Pro League (2009-10) for Anderlecht. He also won the Belgian Super Cup in 2010. At Inter, he won the Serie A in the 2020-21 season followed by Coppa Italia (2022-23), and Supercoppa Italiana (2022). He was a UCL runner-up (2022-23) and Europa League runner-up (2019-20). He won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 with Chelsea.

Belgium's highest goal-scorer

Lukaku has scored 75 goals for Belgium in 108 international caps. He is the highest goal-scorer for Belgium and is sixth-highest in terms of appearances. He made his international debut in February 2010 against Croatia in a friendly. The 30-year-old striker scored his first two international goals against Russia in November 2010 in a friendly. He featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline