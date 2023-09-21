UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Five players to watch out for

UEFA Europa League 2023-24: Five players to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 21, 2023

Mohamed Salah's form will be crucial for Liverpool (Photo credit: X/@MoSalah)

The UEFA Europa League has often seen the rise of many talented superstars while it has also been a competition where many players have re-established themselves. The 2023-24 Europa League promises a fierce battle between teams as many talented players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent. Here are the five exciting players to watch out for in the 2023-24 Europa League.

Bayer Leverkusen's Nigerian talisman

Victor Boniface was the joint top scorer in the Europa League last season, having netted six goals for Union Saint-Gilloise. Since then he has joined Bayer Leverkusen and has been sensational for Xabi Alonso's men in the Bundesliga. The Nigerian has the physicality and the goal-scoring instincts to light up the Europa League. Boniface has already netted five goals in five matches this season.

Paulo Dybala will look to lead the lines for Roma

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala will have a point to prove in the upcoming Europa League. The Argentine played a crucial role last season as Jose Mourinho's men finished as runners-up. He scored five goals in 11 UEL matches. This time, the 29-year-old will look to play an even bigger role and help Roma win their maiden Europa League title.

Edson Alvarez will be the fulcrum for West Ham

West Ham United's replacement for Declan Rice has already made London his hometown. Edson Alvarez has hardly put a foot wrong ever since he made the move to the Premier League. The Mexico international is known for his ability to recycle possession and in David Moyes' system, he plays the most important role. With his passing and vision, he has elevated the team's quality.

Aubameyang will aim to take Marseille to greater heights

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to France and will be looking to be the main man for Marseille in the competition. The veteran forward has scored 27 goals in the Europa League in 57 appearances for various clubs and will look to add to his tally when he steps out for Les Phoceens. Coupled with experience, Aubameyang is a proven goal-scorer in this competition.

Liverpool's Egyptian sensation

Liverpool's attacking sensational Mohamed Salah is probably the biggest name to feature in this edition of the Europa League. Salah is in stellar form in the Premier League with two goals and four assists from five matches. Jurgen Klopp would wish that he remains consistent throughout the season. If Liverpool aim to win the UEL crown, they will need Salah to step up.

