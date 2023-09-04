La Liga 2023-24: Decoding the top 5 deals this summer

Sports

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 04, 2023 | 02:35 am 2 min read

Ilkay Gundogan joined FC Barcelona on free transfer from Manchester City (Photo credit: X/@IlkayGuendogan)

It has been a rather quiet summer transfer window for the La Liga clubs. Most of the signings are either strategic loan deals or free transfers. Other than Real Madrid's big-money move to Jude Bellingham, there hardly has been any major big-money signing in Spain. Teams had a limited budget this season but they have used it very smartly to make useful signings.

Isco, Real Betis

The veteran Spanish midfielder, Isco has rediscovered himself after joining Real Betis this summer. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has represented Real Madrid in 353 appearances, netting 53 goals. However, his stint with Sevilla was disappointing as he managed a solitary goal in 19 matches. Isco has had a great start to his Betis stint, as he won three consecutive Player of the Match awards.

Alexander Sorloth, Villarreal CF

Villarreal bolstered their ranks with the signing of Alexander Sorloth from RB Leipzig for €10m. The Norwegian marksman spent his last two seasons on loan at Real Sociedad, where he scored 24 goals in 90 appearances. However, they didn't make the deal permanent and the youngster returned to Leipzig. But Villarreal showed interest and roped him in. Sorloth has already scored once this season.

Joao Cancelo, FC Barcelona

A deadline-day transfer saw Joao Cancelo move to FC Barcelona on loan from Manchester City. The Portuguese international was a crucial signing for the Catalans as they were thin on full-back options. Xavi Hernandez has often used center-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo in right-back positions. Cancelo brings experience and maturity to the team. He is an exceptional crosser and possesses great attacking instincts.

Ilkay Gundogan, FC Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer and has instantly added great value to Xavi's midfield. The Manchester City captain guided Pep Guardiola's men to the treble last season. The 32-year-old has featured 304 matches for City, scoring 60 goals. Gundogan is an indisputable starter for Barcelona this season and has been the fulcrum for the Catalans in the middle.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

The biggest signing of the summer in La Liga this season, Bellingham joined Real Madrid for £115m. Bellingham amassed 132 appearances for Borussia Dortmund while netting 24 goals. The Englishman is a multi-faceted midfielder, who can win possession and also score goals. He has great ball control and his physicality helps him in duels. Bellingham has scored five goals in four appearances for Real.

