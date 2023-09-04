Ish Sodhi becomes highest wicket-taker in away T20Is: Key stats

Sports

Ish Sodhi becomes highest wicket-taker in away T20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 04, 2023 | 12:23 pm 2 min read

Ish Sodhi has raced to 44 away T20I wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi recorded a three-wicket haul against England in the third T20I of the four-match series on Sunday (September 3). He returned with 3/33 in four overs as NZ comprehensively won by 74 runs. During the course, Sodhi also became the bowler with the most T20I wickets in away matches (home of the opposition). Here we look at his stats.

A fine spell from Sodhi

NZ posted a mammoth 202/5 while batting first in Birmingham. On the same track, however, the hosts never got going. Sodhi dismissed opener Jonny Bairstow (12) and Harry Brook (8) cheaply before getting the better of Chris Jordan (2). His brilliance meant England were folded for 128 in just 18.3 overs. Sodhi has now taken six wickets in this series (ER: 10).

Most wickets at oppositions' home

As many as 44 of Sodhi's T20I wickets have come in 34 away matches (ER: 7.66). His solitary overseas four-fer (4/28) has come in Scotland. The NZ wrist-spinner is now the leading wicket-taker in the format overseas. He surpassed England's Jordan (43 wickets). Notably, Sodhi, Jordan, and Adil Rashid (41) are the only bowlers to have taken over 40 away wickets in T20Is.

Sodhi's numbers at home and neutral venues

Sodhi has claimed 58 wickets in 49 home T20Is at an economy rate of 8.49. He has two four-wicket hauls at home. At neutral venues, Sodhi has amassed 22 scalps from 18 games, conceding runs at 7.41. In ICC T20 World Cups, he owns 25 wickets in 17 games at an economy of 7.04.

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

With 124 wickets in 101 games, Sodhi is NZ's second-highest and overall the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format (ER: 8.02). The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. He is behind Tim Southee (144), Shakib Al Hasan (140), and Rashid Khan (130). Sodhi is the third-fastest to touch the 100-wicket mark, having taken 78 innings. Rashid (53) and Lasith Malinga (76) are ahead of him.

Fourth highest-capped player for NZ (T20Is)

Sodhi, who made his T20I debut back in 2014, is NZ's fourth-most-capped player in the format. He is only behind the likes of Martin Guptill (122), Southee (113), and Ross Taylor (102) in the elite list. The second T20I saw Sodhi become the 21st cricketer to play 100 T20I matches. He also became the first specialist leg-spinner to play 100 T20Is.

Share this timeline