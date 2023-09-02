SA vs AUS, Mitchell Marsh slams consecutive T20I fifties: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 01:43 am 2 min read

Mitchell Marsh slammed his eighth T20I fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mitchell Marsh played a proper captain's knock in the second T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban. Marsh slammed consecutive half-centuries in this series and also registered his eighth T20I fifty. His 79*-run knock from 39 deliveries was laced with eight fours and six maximums. He toyed with the SA bowling as Australia chased down the target in 14.5 overs. Here's more.

A captain's knock from Marsh

The experienced all-rounder has found extra gear in his game after getting the captaincy. Marsh came to the crease, following Travis Head's departure when Australia were 32/1 inside five overs. He played a fearless brand of cricket along with Matthew Short as the duo added 100 runs in only 45 deliveries. Marsh continued the onslaught even after Short's departure and remained unbeaten.

A look at Marsh's T20I numbers

Courtesy of his brilliant knock, Marsh has raced to 1,254 runs in 48 T20Is at an average of 33.89. He is Australia's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Marsh owns a strike rate of 132.96 and has slammed eight T20I half-centuries. Marsh's highest T20I score of 92* from 49 balls came against SA in the first T20I, a couple of days ago.

Marsh's splendid form in T20Is since 2020

Marsh has been Australia's standout batter in this format in the last three years. Since 2020, the experienced all-rounder has amassed 1,082 runs in 37 T20I matches. He is Australia's second-highest run-scorer in this period as he is only behind Aaron Finch (1,242). Among Australian batters, they are the only two with 1,000-plus runs. He has scored all his eight fifties in this period.

Marsh scripted this unique record at Durban

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Marsh now owns the top two highest T20I individual scores at Durban. He has been in sensational form at the Kingsmead. Here are the top four T20I individual scores at Durban: 92* - Marsh vs SA, last T20I 79* - Marsh vs SA, today 70 - Yuvraj Singh vs AUS, 2007 68 - Virender Sehwag vs England, 2007.

How did the match pan out?

Temba Bavuma gave SA a decent start until the wickets started falling. The hosts were reduced to 46/4. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs added a 51-run stand and eventually, they posted 164/8. ﻿Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis scalped three wickets each. In reply, Australia lost Head early but Short and Marsh added 100 runs and the visitors chased it down in only 14.5 overs.

