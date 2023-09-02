2023 US Open, Iga Swiatek reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 01:25 am 2 min read

Defending champion Swiatek brushed past close friend Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes (Photo credit: X/@iga_swiatek)

Polish star and women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek marched into the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Defending champion Swiatek brushed past close friend Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes. Swiatek started her 2023 US Open journey by overcoming Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1 in 58 minutes before downing Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4. Here are the stats.

56-9 win-loss record for Swiatek in 2023

She has a 56-9 win-loss record this year, having won four titles. At Grand Slams, she has a 17-2 record in 2023, reaching the fourth round in Melbourne, winning the Roland Garros, and then exiting in the quarters at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, the promising youngster has a 68-14 win-loss record. Her tally at the US Open reads 16-3.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Swiatek is the youngest women's player to make three consecutive fourth-round appearances at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki between 2008-2011.

Unique records for Swiatek

Swiatek has registered her 20th set with a 6-0 scoreline in 2023. Notably, no other women's player has managed more than nine this season. Meanwhile, the Polish ace has won 8 Grand Slam sets 6-0 in 2023. In the last 30 years, only Serena Williams in 2013 had more in a single season (13). Swiatek equaled Victoria Azarenka (2012) and Martina Hingis (2001).

Here are the match stats

Both players didn't serve a single ace as Kuvan committed more double faults (2) to Swiatek's one. Swiatek had an 84% win on the first serve and an 86% win on the second. She also converted 5/6 break points. She clocked 21 winners as well.

