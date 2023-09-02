2023 US Open, Iga Swiatek reaches fourth round: Key stats
Polish star and women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek marched into the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Defending champion Swiatek brushed past close friend Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes. Swiatek started her 2023 US Open journey by overcoming Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1 in 58 minutes before downing Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4. Here are the stats.
56-9 win-loss record for Swiatek in 2023
She has a 56-9 win-loss record this year, having won four titles. At Grand Slams, she has a 17-2 record in 2023, reaching the fourth round in Melbourne, winning the Roland Garros, and then exiting in the quarters at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, the promising youngster has a 68-14 win-loss record. Her tally at the US Open reads 16-3.
Do you know?
As per Opta, Swiatek is the youngest women's player to make three consecutive fourth-round appearances at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki between 2008-2011.
Unique records for Swiatek
Swiatek has registered her 20th set with a 6-0 scoreline in 2023. Notably, no other women's player has managed more than nine this season. Meanwhile, the Polish ace has won 8 Grand Slam sets 6-0 in 2023. In the last 30 years, only Serena Williams in 2013 had more in a single season (13). Swiatek equaled Victoria Azarenka (2012) and Martina Hingis (2001).
Here are the match stats
Both players didn't serve a single ace as Kuvan committed more double faults (2) to Swiatek's one. Swiatek had an 84% win on the first serve and an 86% win on the second. She also converted 5/6 break points. She clocked 21 winners as well.