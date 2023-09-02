England breeze past New Zealand in 2nd T20I: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 03:17 am 2 min read

All-round England humbled New Zealand by 95 runs in the second 2nd T20I in Manchester (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

All-round England humbled New Zealand by 95 runs in the second 2nd T20I in Manchester. Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook smashed respective half-centuries to help their side post a commanding 198/4 in 20 overs. In response, New Zealand struggled with the bat, being bowled out for 103 in 13.5 overs. Gus Atkinson, who made his debut for England, claimed a sensational four-fer.

How did the match pan out?

England were reduced to 43/2 before Bairstow and Brook got along and stitched a mammoth 131-run partnership for the third wicket. Brook was the chief architect, smashing the ball from the start. Bairstow got set and then went for the big shots. For NZ, Adam Milne managed 0/23 in four overs. In response, England were in total control and won by a huge margin.

Bairstow slams a 60-ball 86*

Playing his 68th match, Bairstow was in sublime touch. His 86* was laced with eight fours and four sixes. He has raced to 1,427 runs at an average of 29.12. Bairstow struck his ninth fifty for England in the 20-over format. In 12 matches versus the Kiwis, Bairstow has racked up 245 runs at 27.22. He struck his maiden fifty.

Brook smashes 67 versus NZ in 2nd T20I

England's Brook lit up Manchester in the second T20I, smashing a ferocious 67-run knock. Brook, who came in at number four, smashed five fours and five sixes, striking at 186.11. He was finally dismissed in the 17th over by Ish Sodhi. With this knock of 67, Brook has raced to 482 runs from 22 matches at 32,13. He slammed his second fifty.

A partnership record for the duo

Bairstow and Brook's 131-run stand is England's second-highest for the third wicket and third-highest overall against New Zealand. Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan's 182-run stand (3rd wicket) remains the highest partnership in England-New Zealand T20Is.

Four-fer on debut for Atkinson

Atkinson claimed the best figures for an England men's player on their T20i debut (4/20). As per ESPNcricinfo, he broke the record of Jon Lewis, who claimed 4/24 versus Australia in 2005. He is the second player after Lewis to claim a four-fer on debut.

Sodhi marks his 100th appearance

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi claimed 2/44. Notably, he marked his 100th appearance for the Kiwis in the 20-over format. Sodhi has raced to 121 wickets at 22.87. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand after Tim Southee. In 12 matches versus England, Sodhi has 13 scalps at 32.30. Meanwhile, he now has 41 scalps away (home of opposition) at 20.70.

