Jonny Bairstow completes 1,500 T20I runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall September 06, 2023 | 05:02 pm 2 min read

Bairstow smashed a 41-ball 73 in the 4th T20I (Image source: X/@ICC)

The four-match T20I series between hosts England and New Zealand ended in a 2-2 draw as the Kiwis bounced back in the final two games. Although the home side lost the final T20I by six wickets, Jonny Bairstow's quickfire knock made headlines. He smacked a 41-ball 73, his second half-century of the series. As a result, he completed 1,500 runs in T20I cricket.

Sixth batter with this feat for England

Bairstow is now the sixth batter to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket for England. He is behind Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, and Jason Roy in terms of T20I runs among England batters. Bairstow touched this mark in his 70th T20I encounter. He now has 1,512 runs at an average of 29.64 in the format.

Fifth England batter with 10 T20I fifties

In the 4th T20I, Bairstow became just the fifth England player to smash 10 fifties in T20I cricket. Buttler (20), Malan (16), Morgan (14), and Hales (12) occupy the top four spots. Notably, Bairstow is yet to score a T20I ton.

The summary of 4th T20I

Bairstow took England off to a flier after they elected to bat. He took them past 100. Malan and Liam Livingstone were the only other English batters to smash over 20 runs. England compiled 175/8 (20). In response, NZ kept the scoreboard in check despite losing wickets. Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman starred in their win. NZ won in 17.2 overs.

Bairstow adjudged Player of the Series

Bairstow was adjudged the Player of the Series. He finished as the leading run-scorer, having slammed 175 runs at an incredible average of 58.33. His strike rate read 147.06. Bairstow was the only batter to have hammered 10 sixes in the series.

