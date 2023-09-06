NZ beat England in 4th T20I; series ends in draw

NZ beat England in 4th T20I; series ends in draw

Written by Parth Dhall September 06, 2023 | 01:49 am 3 min read

New Zealand won the match in the 18th over

New Zealand beat England in the 4th and final T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on September 6. The Black Caps chased down 176, with Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, and Mark Chapman powering them. Earlier, Mitchell Santner (three) and Ish Sodhi (two) shared five wickets to restrict the Englishmen. NZ bounced back in the final two T20Is as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

How did the match pan out?

Jonny Bairstow took England off to a flier after they elected to bat. He smashed a 41-ball 73. Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone were the only other English batters to smash over 20 runs. England compiled 175/8 (20). In response, NZ kept the scoreboard in check despite losing a few wickets. Seifert, Phillips, and Chapman starred in their win. NZ won in 17.2 overs.

Seifert features in his 50th T20I, completes 1,100 runs

Seifert, who has been on song of late, laid the foundation of NZ's chase with a 48-run knock. His 32-ball innings was laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Seifert, who featured in his 50th T20I, completed 1,100 runs in the format during the chase. In a career spanning over five years, he has smashed 1,110 T20I runs at an average of 27.07.

Seifert completes 4,000 T20 runs

During the match, Seifert also completed 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone in his 187th appearance in the shortest format. Seifert has two tons and 22 half-centuries in T20s under his belt.

Santner completes 100 T20I wickets

Left-arm spinner Santner was the pick of New Zealand's bowlers. He took three wickets for 30 runs in four overs. In the process, Santner became only the third Kiwi bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Overall, he is the eighth bowler to enter the 100-wicket club in the shortest format. Santner now has 100 T20I wickets in 90 matches.

Bairstow slams his 10th T20I fifty

England opener Bairstow slammed another quickfire half-century, his 10th in the format. He ended up scoring 73 off 41 balls, a knock studded with 5 fours and 6 sixes. As a result, Bairstow became just the sixth batter to have scored 1,500 T20I runs for England. Notably, Bairstow was the only batter to score two half-centuries in the four-match series.

NZ deny England a third successive series win over them

New Zealand now have 10 wins and 15 defeats against the Brits in T20Is (NR: 1). The two sides also played out a tie in 2019. The Englishmen won that duel in the Super Over. Notably, the series opener marked NZ's first T20I assignment in England since 2015. England could have won their third consecutive series against New Zealand in the format.

