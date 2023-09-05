ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa announce 15-member squad

Written by Parth Dhall September 05, 2023 | 03:17 pm 1 min read

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa in the 2023 World Cup

South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. Temba Bavuma, their regular ODI skipper, will lead the Proteas in the marquee tournament. The squad is studded with star batters - Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen. South Africa will face Sri Lanka in their WC opener on 7 October.

SA's squad for WC 2023

SA's squad for WC 2023: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.

SA's WC campaign begins on October 7

As mentioned, South Africa will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of the tournament, the Proteas will take on Afghanistan (September 29) and New Zealand (October 2) in warm-up games. South Africa will clash with Australia on October 12 and defending champions England on October 21.

