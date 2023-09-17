India win Asia Cup 2023 title: Decoding the tournament stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 17, 2023 | 07:22 pm 2 min read

India made short work of Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India made short work of Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50, which is their lowest-ever ODI score against India. It's also the lowest score in an ODI final. The Men in Blue then chased down the score in 6.1 overs. Here we present the tournament in stats.

Gill finishes as the highest scorer

Indian opener Shubman Gill ended as the top scorer in the Asia Cup. He amassed 302 runs from six matches at 75.50 (100s: 1 50s: 2). He also slammed the most fours in the tourney (35). Notably, Gill scored a 19-ball 27* today. He was the only batter with 300-plus runs in the tourney. Gill has 1,739 runs in ODIs at 64.40.

Here are the other performers with the bat

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (270), Sadeera Samarawickrama (215), and Babar Azam (205) were the other three batters with 200-plus runs in the Asia Cup. Babar posted the highest individual score (151) versus Nepal. Mohammad Rizwan had the best average (97.50 across 5 innings).

Pathirana ends as the highest wicket-taker

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana was the top wicket-taker in the tourney (11), averaging 24.54. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took a six-wicket haul in the final, finished with 10 scalps at 12.20. Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi also managed 10 scalps, averaging 17.90 and 23.50 respectively. India's Kuldeep Yadav also shined with nine wickets under his belt.

Here are the key bowling achievements

Siraj posted the best individual bowling figures in an innings (6/21 versus Lanka). Kuldeep Yadav (5/25 versus Pakistan) and Wellalage (5/40 versus India) were the other two players with a fifer or more. Hardik Pandya registered the best economy rate of 3.34 (minimum 10 overs in the tourney). Pandya also clocked the best bowling average (11.33).

Other records in the tourney

Across five games, Rizwan clocked nine dismissals (8 catches and a stumping). Mendis achieved the same in six games. Fakhar Zaman registered the most catches as an outfielder (4). Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's 233*-run stand against Pakistan was the highest in the Asia Cup 2023. India's 356/2 versus Pakistan was the highest total posted. Pakistan's 342/6 versus Nepal followed suit.

