Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 11:46 am 3 min read

India are unbeaten in the tournament so far (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and Bangladesh are set to cross swords in the final Super Fours game of the 2023 Asia Cup. As the Indian team has already qualified for the final and Bangladesh have been eliminated, the upcoming clash is a mere dead rubber. Both teams hence can test their bench strength with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup being days away. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this contest on September 15. The preceding game here between India and Sri Lanka here saw batters struggling against spinners. Fast bowlers can get some assistance with the conditions being overcast. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (3:00pm IST).

Here's the head-to-head record

Team India enjoys a 31-7 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the format. The Men in Blue had lost the away series in 2015 by a 2-1 margin. Last year, Bangladesh registered just their second series win against India in ODIs (2-1 at home). They won the first two games in that series. India won the dead rubber as Ishan Kishan slammed a historic double-century.

Mushfiqur Rahim to miss the game

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss this clash due to the birth of his child. His absence would dent Bangladesh's struggling batting line-up even further. Shakib Al Hasan will be required to contribute across all departments. Meanwhile, India have ticked most of their boxes. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami might get a game as Mohammed Siraj could be rested.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has clobbered 644 runs across 10 ODI innings in Colombo at 107.33. Kuldeep Yadav has taken nine wickets in his last two ODIs at this venue. Taskin Ahmed has scalped 21 wickets in just 11 ODIs this year. Towhid Hridoy smoked a fighting 82 against SL in his last assignment. Shoriful Islam has taken seven wickets in four games in the competition.

