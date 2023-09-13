Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Breaking down their ODI numbers

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Breaking down their ODI numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 13, 2023 | 02:03 pm 5 min read

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. Courtesy of his 122*, he also became the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in ODIs. Notably, Kohli also hammered his 47th century in this format. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record as India recorded their biggest win over Pakistan by 228 runs. Here we compare the stats.

Fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket

As mentioned, Kohli is now the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket. Tendulkar previously held this record, having achieved this milestone in 321 innings. Kohli has broken Tendulkar's record by taking just 267 innings for scoring 13,000 ODI runs. This means Kohli is now the only player to reach this landmark in less than 300 innings. Only five batters have achieved the landmark.

Fastest to 25,000 international runs

Only six batters have scored 25,000 runs in international cricket, and Kohli is the fastest to this feat. He achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the second Test match against Australia in February 2023. Kohli attained the feat in his 549th inning. He beat Tendulkar (577), Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), and Kumar Sangakkara (608) in this regard.

Kohli scripted this record in ODI cricket

Kohli has amassed 13,000-plus runs in 267 innings while slamming 47 centuries. As per statistician Rajneesh Gupta, no other batter has even scored 11,000 runs and more than 30 ODI centuries in their first 267 innings in ODI cricket.,

Most centuries in winning cause

Kohli slammed his 53rd century in a winning cause in his 326 innings across all the formats. He is joint-second highest in this regard, with Australian legend Ponting amassing 55 centuries in winning cause from 439 innings across formats. Kohli, with his stunning ton against Pakistan, matched Tendulkar, who also has compiled 53 centuries in a winning cause in 345 innings.

Most ODI centuries with a 100-plus strike rate

Kohli smashed a fine 122* from 94 balls against Pakistan as he batted at a brisk pace. Out of his 47 ODI tons, 32 have come at a 100-plus strike rate, which is the most by any batter in this format. AB de Villiers is second, with 25 ODI centuries and a 100-plus strike rate. Tendulkar is in third position with 24 tons.

Most unbeaten ODI centuries with a 100-plus strike rate

Kohli has slammed 15 unbeaten ODI tons while maintaining a 100-plus strike rate. His tally is once again the highest in this regard. De Villiers is second with 12 unbeaten ODI hundreds and a 100-plus strike rate. Tendulkar is third with eight such hundreds.

Most centuries against Pakistan in ODIs

Tendulkar has scored the most runs in India-Pakistan clashes in ODI cricket. He has hammered 2,526 runs in 69 ODIs at an average of 40.09. He has smashed five ODI centuries against Pakistan. Kohli amassed 662 runs in 15 ODI clashes at 55.16 and smashed three hundreds against Pakistan in ODIs. Salman Butt is the other batter with five ODI centuries in India-Pakistan clashes.

Involved in most double-century partnerships in ODIs

With his 233-run stand with KL Rahul, Kohli has now been a part of 14 double-century partnerships in ODI cricket. He is ahead of Rohit Sharma, who is in second position with 10 such partnerships in ODIs. Hashim Amla, Ponting, and Upul Tharanga are third with seven such partnerships. Tendulkar was involved in six such partnerships in ODI cricket.

Most ODI runs away from home

In 2022, Kohli broke Tendulkar's record of most ODI runs away from home by an Indian batter. He surpassed Tendulkar's away ODI runs tally of 5,065 during the first ODI against South Africa last year. Currently, with 5,336 ODI runs away from home, Kohli is only behind Sangakkara's tally of 5,518 ODI away runs. Ponting is third with 5,090 away ODI runs.

Second-most runs in home ODIs

Tendulkar has amassed the most runs at home in ODI cricket, with 6,976 runs. Kohli has compiled 5,447 runs in home ODIs and is in second position. Ponting, with 5,406 in home ODIs, is in third position, while South Africa's Kallis, with 5,178 home ODI runs, is fourth and the last batter with 5,000-plus runs in this format.

Most ODI hundreds in successful run chases

Out of his 47 ODI centuries, 22 have come in successful run chases, which is the most by any batter in this format. Tendulkar is second in this regard with 14 ODI centuries in successful run chases. Kohli has recorded 21 ODI tons at home, which is also the highest by any batter. Tendulkar with 20 ODI centuries at home is just behind him.

Tendulkar has slammed 49 ODI centuries

Tendulkar has hammered 49 ODI centuries in his 463 matches, whereas Kohli has compiled 47 ODI centuries and is only two centuries away from matching the legend. While Kohli has amassed 65 ODI fifties, Tendulkar is way ahead with 96 fifties in this format.

Comparing their ODI numbers

Tendulkar is the highest scorer in ODIs, with 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83. His highest ODI score of 200* came against South Africa in 2010. On the other hand, Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 13,027 in 279 matches at an average of 57.38. His highest score of 183 came against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup.

Share this timeline