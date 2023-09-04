Asia Cup, India vs Nepal: Rohit Sharma opts to bowl

Sports

Asia Cup, India vs Nepal: Rohit Sharma opts to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 04, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

It's a do-or-die game for both teams (Source: X/@BCCI)

Team India is up against Nepal in Match 5 of the 2023 Asia Cup. The two sides have never met in international cricket before. While Nepal lost to Pakistan by 238 runs in the tournament opener, India's opener against the Men in Green got washed out. It's a do-or-die game for both teams. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this contest on September 4. The conditions here have been overcast in recent days and hence, pacers can get assistance with the new ball. The track would ease out for batting as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (3:00pm IST).

Here are the key performers

Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) rescued India following a top-order collapse against Pakistan. Rohit has clobbered 193 runs across four ODI innings in Pallekele. With 238 runs in four, Kushal Malla was Nepal's highest run-getter at the 2023 Men's Premier Cup (SR: 155.55). Among bowlers with at least 50 ODI wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane (17.71) has the best average.

Mohammed Shami replaces Bumrah

On expected lines, Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's XI as the latter went home after the Pakistan clash for the birth of his first child. He is likely to return for the Super 4 stage, if India qualify.

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

Share this timeline